SUBESH PILLAY | Steenhuisen should also be thrown off the cliff for that interview

The travesty of the now infamous Gareth Cliff rant about the “irrelevance” of racist attitudes is not so much in what Cliff said, but in what John Steenhuisen did not say. His completely infertile response to Cliff’s tirade is a sad reflection of Steenhuisen’s pedestrian understanding of the tragic impact that race and racism continue to inflict on society.

Rather than show leadership and call Cliff to order by taking a principled stance against racism, Steenhuisen gloated along as Cliff launched an evidently misogynistic attack on Mudzuli Rakhivhane.

This was a rather ironic twist, in the broader context of the interview, which had delved into the DA’s equally fatal and disastrous attempt to score political points out of the racial tensions in Phoenix. Ironic in the sense that the DA had itself attempted to used race in a failed effort to buy favour from the Indian community. It was of course Steenhuisen who initially defended the poster, before it was removed.

In the Cliff interview, Steenhuisen’s body language and one phrase retort “and service delivery, service delivery” laid bare his preference to again score cheap political points, an own goal at that, rather than use the platform to condemn racism and gender-based prejudices. His non-response was a tacit endorsement of Cliff’s misguided and abhorrent views that racism is not an issue to most people.

The stark reality of contemporary SA is that race continues to be the single most defining feature of our national life. Cliff and, by extension, Steenhuisen also made a laughable misdiagnosis that councillors have no rule to play in addressing “race, climate change and gender politics”.