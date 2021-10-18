Politics

WATCH | Steenhuisen’s ‘John Vuli Gate’ rendition will have you in stitches

18 October 2021 - 09:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen had the crowd entertained with his dance moves.
Image: Werner Hills

A video of DA leader John Steenhuisen performing his version of the viral song John Vuli Gate has received mixed responses online. 

Addressing community members in the Steve Tshwete municipality in Mpumalanga over the weekend, Steenhuisen vowed he will bring voters in the province water, houses, jobs and public services. 

Speaking in a mix of Xhosa and English and dancing on stage, Steenhuisen said the DA will “vula igate (open the gate) for a better future”. 

“Many of you know they call me ‘John Vuli Gate’. You know that song.. Let me tell you on November 1 I am going to be John Vuli Amanzi, John Vuli Pompo, John Vuli Khaya and John Vuli Imisebenzi,” said Steenhuisen. 

“Together we are going to vula the Steve Tshwete municipality, we are going to vula the gate to put in [DA mayoral candidate] Bosman Grobler and we’re going to vula the gate to put a DA government in there. We’re going to vula the gate for all of you to have a better future because the DA gets things done.”

Steenhuisen said the DA will no longer entertain the proposal of a coalition with the EFF.

“Let me be very clear for those asking or unsure: the DA will not be entering into any coalitions with the EFF under my leadership. They do not share our values and we learnt a valuable lesson over the past five years. We would rather serve our voters as an excellent opposition."

John Vuli Gate is an amapiano song by Mapara A Jazz that went viral on Twitter last year thanks to a video of a group of young women dancing to it. 

The song is an adaptation of a scene from the 2005 Oscar award-winning film Tsotsi.

On social media, many were defeated by Steenhuisen’s rendition.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions: 

