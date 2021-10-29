Thabo Mbeki sings Cyril Ramaphosa administration's praises

Former president Thabo Mbeki has linked the July riots which threatened the stability of South Africa to a concerted effort that has been attempting to derail the democratic project during the past two administrations.

To illustrate his point, Mbeki referenced the Nugent Commission of Inquiry which investigated governance and integrity at the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

“Take the Nugent Commission, [which probed] one of the extraordinary examples of a process in place to destroy SARS, that accounts for 98% of government revenue.

“If it had succeeded, South Africa would have collapsed, so we should answer who this person is who wants SA destroyed,” said Mbeki.