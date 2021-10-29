South Africa

Teen arrested for murder in the classroom

29 October 2021 - 07:49
A teenager will appear in court for allegedly killing a fellow student in Harrismith. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

A 19-year-old lost his life after a horrific stabbing at his school.

A teenager is expected to appear at the Harrismith magistrate’s court for the killing which allegedly occurred over a cellphone dispute. 

According to police, the 17-year-old Grade 10 pupil from Lerato Thando High School in Intabazwe stabbed a 19-year-old pupil in Grade 11 on Thursday afternoon. 

Police say they got the call just after 2pm.

On arrival at the school, police were led to a classroom where the body of  the teen was found lying in a pool of blood near the door.

According to the report, it is alleged that the Grade 10 pupil went to the Grade 11 class where he found a group of boys playing with a cellphone. He grabbed the cellphone and refused to give it back to the boys.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased once in the chest. The boy collapsed and died instantly on the scene.

The teen was arrested for murder and is expected to appear before the Harrismith magistrate’s court soon under supervision of his parents.

