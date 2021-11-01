Joburg mayor promises to resolve Soweto electricity problems amid protests on voting day

Moerane said the city had signed a memorandum of understanding with Eskom to kick-start the takeover process of Soweto, Ivory Park, Diepsloot and Sandton.

“It’s not an overnight thing. We are still going to discuss taking over infrastructure worth R4bn. There is also an issue of debt in Soweto, so the MOU will guide us on the process that we will undertake.

“We must give them services; it is our responsibility and it is their democratic right to get services from the municipalities.”

On coalitions, Moerane believes the ANC will win the metro outright.

“Since 2019, we have been governing with other parties and we have worked well with them. The partnerships will be discussed at national level. The NEC will discuss the coalitions,” he said.

On low voter turnout, Moerane said in the townships people preferred to vote in the afternoons.

“We want to discourage that,” he said.

While electricity is the dominant problem in Soweto, other Chiawelo residents hoped that the government would fight crime, create employment for the youth, provide water and houses, and fix the ageing infrastructure.

Tsatsawani Anna Majujwa, 93, said she was elated that she could make her voice count.

Her daughter, Johanna Majujwa, 60, translated for her mother, saying: “She wants things to improve because people still do not have water, electricity or jobs. In the past everything was fine but now the youngsters smoke nyaope and as the elderly we are scared of them. They used to be so well behaved.”