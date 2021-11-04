Floyd Shivambu says EFF will oppose COP26 deal: ‘No American will build energy security in this country’

The EFF will oppose the R131bn finance deal scored by SA during the COP26 talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on Wednesday the deal was a “colonial takeover by the West”.

“Immediately after the elections, we are going to oppose that deal. There won’t be any American who is going to build energy security here in SA. We have our own capacity, there are also a lot of options that we can explore with relation to coal.”

He added that SA does not need the deal as it can explore other options to move towards cleaner means of energy without the involvement of international partners. Shivambu said President Cyril Ramaphosa is being used “to control the entire African continent”.

“There are clean coal technologies that we can explore. We have 400 years of coal lifespan and we are just instructed by Americans to ‘stop that we are going to give you money for that.’ The most rubbish and nonsensical that was ever done in SA is the COP26 deal which was signed by Cyril Ramaphosa because it is in the pockets of the West. They are using him to control the entire African continent,” said Shivambu.

SA is among the 190 countries represented at the COP26 climate change summit where it is part of discussions about the impact of climate change.