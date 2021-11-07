Mampara of the week: Sihle Zikalala
As Uriah Heep once said, we are so very humble
07 November 2021 - 00:00
And now a forced diet of humble pie
As the ANC was sliding inexorably to its worst electoral showing ever on Monday, its KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala, thought he might change its fortunes by doing the unusual — joining the voting masses in the queues, instead of taking the VIP route to the front of the line. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.