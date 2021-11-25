Malema orders EFF mayor to resign after 'illegal' ANC demands

The EFF's ability to govern will in the end not be tested at the Metsimaholo municipality in the Free State where the party bagged its first mayoral position with the election of councillor Selloane Motjoane.

However, party leader Julius Malema said on Thursday the EFF had given an instruction to Motjoane to immediately resign — because her election was endorsed by the ANC.

“She was happy but the ANC was already making demands, asking for illegal things. The EFF in Metsimaholo municipality does not have numbers. Why should we get into an arrangement that is bound to fail because voting there would depend on the mood of ANC councillors? Because we are not in a coalition with anyone,” he said.

Malema was addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters on the outcome of the council meetings.

He defended the decision to vote against the ANC, effectively putting the DA in charge of some of the country’s richest metros, saying it was in the best interest of the people.

This after reaching out to ActionSA, the IFP and UDM among other parties which won votes on the “ticket of anti-corruption” at the eleventh hour, ahead of council meetings to prevent the DA from putting the ANC back in power.