Ramaphosa concludes 'excellent and successful' visit to Nigeria

“Some of the agreements are going to be finalised once we get home and get a cabinet minute. All together we had some 32 agreements with Nigeria and implementation is going to be monitored by President Buhari and myself,” he said.

Ramaphosa said both presidents would keep a close eye on the various outcomes of the meetings that took place.

“We are particularly pleased that Nigeria demonstrated its commitment in terms of receiving us even in the wake of Omicron and they were quite determined that this visit should take place even though on a scaled down basis but they did not want to dilute the main input of the visit,” he said.

Through the visit, Ramaphosa said: “SA has deepened and strengthened the relationship.”

The visit had also impressed a lot of officials in government.

“They know that we have built a solid foundation to be able to have the opportunity of addressing the problems that were will always arise. We are the two big economies on the continent and there will always be challenges and problems at a people-to-people and business-to-business level, so with this visit we have built a solid foundation to be able to address the challenges that have come our way.”