Frank Chikane shortlisted to head intelligence watchdog

The former director-general in the office of former president Thabo Mbeki, Frank Chikane, is among those shortlisted to head the country’s intelligence watchdog.

This was announced by Jerome Maake, chairperson of parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence.

Chikane is among 10 shortlisted for the position of inspector-general of intelligence after the withdrawal of two candidates, one of whom is former spy boss for the domestic branch, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe.

Once parliament has completed its process, which is now at the stage of public comments on the shortlisted candidates, it will submit the names to President Cyril Ramaphosa who will make the final decision.

Among the 10 competing for the top job are outgoing inspector-general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

The other eight are Nomsa Dlamini, Ahmed Fazel, Brig-Gen Phumzile Fongoqa, advocate Jayashree Govender, Smanga Jele, Faith Makhobotloane, Mampogoane Nchabaleng and Nyelisani Clarence Tshitereke.

TimesLIVE