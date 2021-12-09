Ndlozi slams the ANC — ‘You’re not a liberation movement if you don’t take back the land!’

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken aim at the ANC for allegedly wanting to hand out “rotten”, “abandoned”, and state-owned land to citizens.

This comes after the EFF this week rejected the Constitutional Amendment Bill which seeks to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Opposition political parties voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into a law, but only managed to get 204.

Ndlozi on Wednesday said his party rejected the bill because of the offer made by the ANC, claiming it was unreasonable.

“ANC wants expropriation of land without compensation only in certain circumstances. EFF wants expropriation of land without compensation, period.

“ANC thinks we are fools, the ‘circumstances’ option means prime land will never be given to black people without compensation,” alleged Ndlozi.