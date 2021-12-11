Decline in quality of ANC membership is behind electoral collapse, says Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki has attributed the ANC's sustained electoral losses to what he called a degradation in the quality of the membership of the ANC.

Delivering the Chief Albert Luthuli memorial lecture on Friday night, Mbeki tracked the ANC's electoral losses from 2014, when the party was at its peak under his presidency, to last month's local government elections.

“With regard to the National Assembly elections, the ANC got 69.69% of the votes in 2004; in 2009, 65.9%; in 2014, 62.15%; and in 2019, 57.5%. This means that the ANC lost 12.19% of national electoral support during the four national elections during the period 2004 to 2019 inclusive,” said Mbeki. “Thus, on average, it lost 3% support on each election.

“Concerning the local government elections, the ANC took 66.3% of the vote in 2006, 62% in 2011, 55.65% in 2016 and 47.52% in 2021. This means that the ANC lost 18.8% of local electoral support during the four local government elections during the period 2006 to 2021 inclusive. This means that on average it lost 4.7% support in each election.”

On November 1, the ANC won only two metros outright: Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape and Mangaung in the Free State. It runs Nelson Mandela Bay and eThekwini via coalition governments.

In Gauteng, the party failed to win any municipality with an outright majority, making the result its worst performance in the province.