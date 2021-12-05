We must have an aversion to normal, or we become enablers of misgovernance

If we want to see politicians become our servants, as they ought to be, we must organise protests and interrupt their normal lives

As the year draws to a close, so do curtains fall on our varied attempts to improve our collective lot as a people. Individually and collectively we start each year with untrammelled enthusiasm, hoping to triumph against the vagaries we are certain to encounter in our pursuit of happiness.



In a couple of days, many of us will descend into that well-known abyss of self-appraisal that often borders on existential questioning. Have we pursued, this year, the dreams that lie deep in the innermost parts of our beings? Have we done the things we know we should do to become the best versions of ourselves? Have we done justice to our own visions? Or, as Daniel Gilbert titled his book, are we on the road to “stumbling on happiness”? ..