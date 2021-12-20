'The tiger will beat that virus' — Well wishes stream in for Mantashe after Covid-19 diagnosis

Well wishes have been streaming in for mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.

This is the second time the minister has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently in isolation.

Mantashe's positive results come a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa also tested positive.

The presidency appealed to all South Africans to get vaccinated and continue following all Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends,” said the presidency.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service for former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town. He is currently in self-isolation in the city.