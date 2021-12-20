'The tiger will beat that virus' — Well wishes stream in for Mantashe after Covid-19 diagnosis
Well wishes have been streaming in for mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe after testing positive for Covid-19.
Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.
This is the second time the minister has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently in isolation.
Mantashe's positive results come a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa also tested positive.
The presidency appealed to all South Africans to get vaccinated and continue following all Covid-19 safety protocols.
“Government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends,” said the presidency.
Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service for former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town. He is currently in self-isolation in the city.
The presidency said Ramaphosa was making good progress in his recovery while continuing treatment for mild symptoms.
It said he was in good spirits and comfortable in his recovery.
“The president again calls on all people in the country to make this festive period a safe period by being vaccinated, wearing masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings,” said the presidency.
“This will help save lives, reduce the need for hospital admissions, allow businesses to remain open and enable people to work and earn an income.
“Risky or careless behaviour will endanger public health and economic activity, neither of which the country can afford during this important period for the retail and tourism sectors.”
On social media, many showered Mantashe with well wishes and messages of encouragement.
Here is a snapshot of what some had to say:
