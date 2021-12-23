2021 WRAP | Five times Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla sparked controversy this year

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, had the TL red hot this year with her comments.

At the height of the July unrest, Zuma-Sambudla was accused of inciting violence and mobilising supporters of the former president to protest against his arrest.

Here’s a wrap of the controversies that surrounded her this year:

ANC wants Zuma-Sambudla to explain her tweets

In July, the ruling party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said Zuma-Sambudla would be called to account for her tweets which were interpreted by some as incitement of violence.

Sharing videos of violent incidents in parts of KwaZulu-Natal which took place after the former president’s arrest, Zuma-Sambudla captioned some of the videos “let it burn”, which Duarte said was clearly incitement.