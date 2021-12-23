Politics

2021 WRAP | Five times Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla sparked controversy this year

23 December 2021 - 07:00
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, had the TL red hot this year with her comments.

At the height of the July unrest, Zuma-Sambudla was accused of inciting violence and mobilising supporters of the former president to protest against his arrest.

Here’s a wrap of the controversies that surrounded her this year: 

ANC wants Zuma-Sambudla to explain her tweets 

In July, the ruling party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said Zuma-Sambudla would be called to account for her tweets which were interpreted by some as incitement of violence.

Sharing videos of violent incidents in parts of KwaZulu-Natal which took place after the former president’s arrest, Zuma-Sambudla captioned some of the videos “let it burn”, which Duarte said was clearly incitement.

'She will have to explain her tweets': ANC to hold Zuma's daughter accountable for Twitter posts

The ANC says it will hold former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla accountable for her social media conduct.
Politics
5 months ago

A swipe at Ramaphosa 

In another July Twitter spat aimed at President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zuma-Sambudla defended protesters who had looted businesses and destroyed properties, saying they were not criminals, but citizens revolting against unemployment.

Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma campaign rages

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media, defending the “criminal elements” who were behind millions of rand ...
News
5 months ago

Haters must ‘get over’ Zuma’s medical parole 

As Zuma's critics opposed his medical parole, Zuma-Sambudla took to Twitter to poke fun at them. In one post she said: “Haters must heal.”

“It’s [former] President Zuma Day, all day! “Every day is [former] President Zuma Day. Like it or not!” she tweeted in another.

'Haters must heal': Duduzile declares 'President Zuma Day' amid her father's parole release

“Every day is President Zuma Day. Like it or not!”
News
3 months ago

Choose Ramaphosa or the ANC

In the lead up to the local government elections, Zuma-Sambudla said ANC supporters could not rescue the ANC and Ramaphosa at the same time, saying “one has to go”.

“Fact, you can’t rescue both President Ramaphosa and the ANC at the same time, one has to go. You choose,” said Zuma-Sambudla in one tweet.

The tweet was met with mixed responses from Twitter users. Some defended Ramaphosa, saying he had no vendetta against the former president, while others said Zuma was equally responsible for the “downfall” of the ANC.

Duduzile Zuma’s ultimatum to voters: Choose Ramaphosa or the ANC

"Fact, you can't rescue both President Ramaphosa and the ANC at the same time, one has to go. You choose," said Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Politics
2 months ago

Why is Ramaphosa visiting Eswatini?

The president's visit to Eswatini last month was met with yet another jibe from Zuma-Sambudla. She said Ramaphosa should not have left the country amid vote counting after the local government elections. 

Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he left the country’

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has again taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, after his departure to Eswatini ...
News
1 month ago
