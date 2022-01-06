'You're talking rubbish' - Carl Niehaus denies links to alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe

Former ANC staffer Carl Niehaus has denied any ties to alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe and has threatened legal action against those spreading the claim.

Mafe was arrested this week in connection with the fire that ravaged parliament. He faces charges of housebreaking, theft and arson and further charges under the National Key Points Act. His case was postponed to January 11 for further investigation.

As debate swirled about the arrest, one social media user alleged Niehaus was a close associate of Mafe and that the pair had marched together in defence of former president Jacob Zuma.

Niehaus hit back, labelling the rumours as defamatory.

“This kind of c**p, and downright defamation, will be dealt with immediately and head-on. I have already instructed my attorneys to proceed with a defamation lawsuit,” said Niehaus.

“You are talking rubbish. In 2017 I was based in KZN and did not participate in the marches. If I did participate, the bare minimum would be my photo at the event, and media commentary. Stop peddling lies, fake news, and cheap propaganda,” he added.