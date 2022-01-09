Sisulu throws her Zuma hat into ANC election ring
History is on Ramaphosa’s side, but Lindiwe’s presidential ambitions are clear, and so is her plan to bring Nasrec losers with her
09 January 2022 - 00:01
As things stand, President Cyril Ramaphosa has a decent chance of being re-elected ANC leader in December.
History is on his side. Since the party came to power in 1994, no sitting ANC president has failed to win a second term, if he wanted it. In 2002, then president Thabo Mbeki was re-elected unopposed...
