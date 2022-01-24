POLL | Do you think divisions and factions in the ANC are a threat to SA’s democracy?

The ANC’s deepening divisions and factionalism remain the biggest threat to the party and the country’s democracy.

This is according to the ruling party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was making his closing remarks at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla held at the weekend.

Ramaphosa cautioned about “counter-revolution” threats within the governing party, saying ANC leaders and members must not lower their guard.

“The ANC needs to commit towards deepening and defending the national democratic revolution. Counter-revolution is wearing a different countenance in our country. There are expressions of democracy under threat which are a result of loss of ethical compass and moral direction,” he said.