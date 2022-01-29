Ramaphosa’s office condemns leak of economic advisers’ thumbs-down for basic income grant

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says the leak of a confidential presidential economic advisory council (PEAC) report has allowed “selective quotation from the document, often out of context, to support various agendas”.

This is after a report by News24 revealed the president was strongly advised “not to implement a permanent income grant due to the risks it holds for the country and the damage it would do to economic growth and job creation”.

The January 27 article said the council criticised an expert report commissioned by the department of social development which concluded that “a basic income support grant was sustainable for the economy”.

The council warned: “There is a strong basis for arguing that implementation of significantly increased social grant spending would likely weaken the position of poor South Africans as it would erode public services and infrastructure, slow down employment creation and result in a crisis for public finances that would take years to resolve.”

On Saturday, acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the advisory council presented the report to Ramaphosa on January 13.