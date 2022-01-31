Floyd Shivambu slammed for ‘body shaming’ Thulas Nxesi

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme previously defended Shivambu against body shamers.

Remarks were made about Shivambu's weight after his comments on the Senekal magistrate's court saga in the Free State in 2020.

“You can critique Floyd Shivambu without mentioning his weight. It’s called human decency,” Van Damme said.

“You don’t have to like him, I don’t. But there’s no need, ever, to body shame anyone. There could be many reasons why his body is the way it is and quite frankly, [it's] none of your business.

“We’re all here living and learning. If you’ve done this before, don’t do it again. Floyd is most intolerable, but there’s plenty ammo without using his body as a point of attack. Or with anyone else. It’s about being a little kind to all races, body shapes and sizes.”