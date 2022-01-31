Floyd Shivambu slammed for ‘body shaming’ Thulas Nxesi
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu's criticism of Thulas Nxesi has drawn sharp reaction, with some people accusing him of body shaming the employment and labour minister.
Shivambu got tongues wagging when he posted a picture of Nxesi doing an interview on a sports field.
“Ladies and gentlemen, the minister of (un)employment and labour: Mr Thembelani Waltermade Nxesi,” he captioned the picture.
Ladies and Gentlemen: The Minister of (un)Employment and Labour: Mr. Thembelani Waltermade Nxesi! pic.twitter.com/QEzVP206oE— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 29, 2022
While some said it was funny, others accused Shivambu of body shaming.
They have now gone to this level of body shaming it’s sad— Sibusiso Nkwali yenkosi (@mufasa2030) January 29, 2022
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme previously defended Shivambu against body shamers.
Remarks were made about Shivambu's weight after his comments on the Senekal magistrate's court saga in the Free State in 2020.
“You can critique Floyd Shivambu without mentioning his weight. It’s called human decency,” Van Damme said.
“You don’t have to like him, I don’t. But there’s no need, ever, to body shame anyone. There could be many reasons why his body is the way it is and quite frankly, [it's] none of your business.
“We’re all here living and learning. If you’ve done this before, don’t do it again. Floyd is most intolerable, but there’s plenty ammo without using his body as a point of attack. Or with anyone else. It’s about being a little kind to all races, body shapes and sizes.”
