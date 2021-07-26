'Are you not embarrassed?' — Zozibini Tunzi claps back at body-shaming troll
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has 99 problems but entertaining a troll is not one.
At the weekend, the beauty queen clapped back at a user who told her she should eat, because her reign as Miss Universe is over.
“Miss Universe is finished, now you can start eating,” said the troll.
In her response, Tunzi said, “Are you not embarrassed?”
Tunzi's followers also came to her defence, telling the critic where to get off.
“So you haven't heard of slender by nature, huh? A lot of us eat so much yet don't gain weight. Chill, and worry about your own body, let our Queen slay,” said one user.
Another said, “You shouldn't say such to another person. You mock us when we are big, and even when we are small, and when we are tall and short. Just don't do it, it's wrong. She represented us and now you want her to be fat? What makes you follow her then? Or even mind her business. This is bullying from you. Or maybe you wanted attention?”
Attempts to get further comment from Tunzi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be added once received.
This is not the first time the beauty queen's fans and followers have stood up for her against trolls who've body shammed her.
Last year, when Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss SA, one Twitter user was dragged for calling Tunzi a “biltong”, when comparing the two beauty queens.
“Now this is a Miss SA. Sexy Af. The curves. Hot Hot Hot, Unlike that biltong Zozibini,” said the user.
Musida has also experienced body-shaming during her reign and has opened up about how it has contributed to her insecurities.
In her new book, Shudu Finds Her Magic, Musida opened up about her childhood and the bullying she experienced when she moved to a new province and school.
Musida has been outspoken on mental health issues and shared her battles with bullying in the past.
“The book is aimed at children aged between four and 12 years of age and deals with bullying and the power of friendship. I hope that youngsters will be able to see themselves reflected in the storyline and be able to take something positive away from it,” she said.
“The one lesson I want to impart is that when something bad is happening to you, it is important to speak to an adult that you trust about it. This could be a parent, a family member, a teacher or an elder. Remember that being bullied is not your fault. There is nothing wrong with you. Nobody should have to go through what I went through.”