Lifestyle

'Are you not embarrassed?' — Zozibini Tunzi claps back at body-shaming troll

26 July 2021 - 11:00
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi hit back at the troll.
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi hit back at the troll.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has 99 problems but entertaining a troll is not one. 

At the weekend, the beauty queen clapped back at a user who told her she should eat, because her reign as Miss Universe is over.

“Miss Universe is finished, now you can start eating,” said the troll.

In her response, Tunzi said, “Are you not embarrassed?”

Tunzi's followers also came to her defence, telling the critic where to get off.

“So you haven't heard of slender by nature, huh? A lot of us eat so much yet don't gain weight. Chill, and worry about your own body, let our Queen slay,” said one user. 

Another said, “You shouldn't say such to another person. You mock us when we are big, and even when we are small, and when we are tall and short. Just don't do it, it's wrong. She represented us and now you want her to be fat? What makes you follow her then? Or even mind her business. This is bullying from you. Or maybe you wanted attention?”

Attempts to get further comment from Tunzi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be added once received.

This is not the first time the beauty queen's fans and followers have stood up for her against trolls who've body shammed her. 

Last year, when Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss SA, one Twitter user was dragged for calling Tunzi a “biltong”, when comparing the two beauty queens. 

“Now this is a Miss SA. Sexy Af. The curves. Hot Hot Hot, Unlike that biltong Zozibini,” said the user.

Musida has also experienced body-shaming during her reign and has opened up about how it has contributed to her insecurities.

In her new book, Shudu Finds Her Magic, Musida opened up about her childhood and the bullying she experienced when she moved to a new province and school. 

Musida has been outspoken on mental health issues and shared her battles with bullying in the past.

“The book is aimed at children aged between four and 12 years of age and deals with bullying and the power of friendship. I hope that youngsters will be able to see themselves reflected in the storyline and be able to take something positive away from it,” she said. 

“The one lesson I want to impart is that when something bad is happening to you, it is important to speak to an adult that you trust about it. This could be a parent, a family member, a teacher or an elder. Remember that being bullied is not your fault. There is nothing wrong with you. Nobody should have to go through what I went through.”

READ MORE:

LOL! Someone wrote Zozi Tunzi’s name as ‘George Beanie Tunji’ on Wikipedia

According to Wiki, Miss Universe 2019 is George Beanie Tunji.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sri Lankan doll artist apologises for 'inaccurate' Zozibini Tunzi doll

The artist behind the Zozibini Tunzi doll has since apologised for causing a stir.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

What Zozi did next: Zozibini Tunzi hints at TV and music projects

The former Miss Universe has hinted she is working on a few things, including television and pursuing music.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Covid-19 jab does not instantly protect you – here’s how long it takes to kick ... Health & Sex
  2. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle
  3. No yeast? No regular flour? Five ways to bake bread without them Food
  4. Joburg's newest dark kitchen dishes up delectable ramen Food
  5. How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai Food

Latest Videos

Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...
Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3