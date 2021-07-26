'Are you not embarrassed?' — Zozibini Tunzi claps back at body-shaming troll

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has 99 problems but entertaining a troll is not one.

At the weekend, the beauty queen clapped back at a user who told her she should eat, because her reign as Miss Universe is over.

“Miss Universe is finished, now you can start eating,” said the troll.

In her response, Tunzi said, “Are you not embarrassed?”

Tunzi's followers also came to her defence, telling the critic where to get off.

“So you haven't heard of slender by nature, huh? A lot of us eat so much yet don't gain weight. Chill, and worry about your own body, let our Queen slay,” said one user.

Another said, “You shouldn't say such to another person. You mock us when we are big, and even when we are small, and when we are tall and short. Just don't do it, it's wrong. She represented us and now you want her to be fat? What makes you follow her then? Or even mind her business. This is bullying from you. Or maybe you wanted attention?”

