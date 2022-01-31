Politics

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma appeal to be heard

31 January 2022 - 09:42 By TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to head back to the Pietermaritzburg high court today to challenge another court ruling against him.

He is expected to apply for leave to appeal judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea to have state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed as a prosecutor in his corruption trial.

Koen made the ruling in October last year and set down April 11 as the trial date. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zuma vs Zondo ... again: ex-president tries to challenge inquiry appointment

Zuma says while earlier he sought Zondo’s recusal as state capture inquiry chair, now he wants to challenge his position
News
1 week ago

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: ‘Factions didn’t kill ANC, Mandela’s blind reconciliation did’

"Mandela and many at the helm of the ANC today factionally marginalised Mama Winnie [Madikizela-Mandela] in 1997 to give advantage to Jacob Zuma’s ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Q&A with deputy justice minister Patekile Holomisa on Zuma’s return to jail

The department of justice & correctional services is appealing the decision of high court judge Elias Matojane that former president Jacob Zuma must ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

RECORDED | Jacob Zuma applies for leave to appeal 'back to jail' ruling

Former president Jacob Zuma and his legal team on Tuesday apply for leave to appeal the recent ruling by the Gauteng high court in Johannesburg ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  2. ‘The DA became extremely toxic, that's why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi Politics
  3. Advisory council split over support for basic income grant Politics
  4. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics
  5. Help us get paid, Special Investigating Unit pleads with Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...