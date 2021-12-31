Q&A with deputy justice minister Patekile Holomisa on Zuma’s return to jail

The department of justice & correctional services is appealing the decision of high court judge Elias Matojane that former president Jacob Zuma must return to jail. Chris Barron asked deputy minister Patekile Holomisa …

Are you in effect saying you support the illegal release of Zuma from prison?



No, we don’t accept anything illegal. That would be the antithesis of what we’re there for...