Alan Winde ‘will account to any committee’ regarding allegations against MEC Albert Fritz

The premier became aware of the allegations against Fritz on January 14 and after consultations with his legal team, announced the suspension of the MEC on January 23.

He said he could not in his capacity open a criminal case against the MEC as he was advised by police that victims were required to report the matter to the SAPS for further investigation.

“As the SA Police Service has made clear, to investigate the matter, they need a charge to be laid by one of the complainants. I have advised all the complainants that this can be done, and that they will be supported in doing so.

“The SAPS have also encouraged the same publicly. This was also echoed to me in my meeting with the provincial police commissioner, Tembekile Phatekile, who indicated a direct channel to lay charges will be created for the complainants if they decide to,” said Winde.

Sunday Times reported Fritz’s alleged victims are said to be young DA members.

Messages seen by the paper reveal the MEC hurled insults at one of the young women who allegedly declined his advances.

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron, a former member of the DA, told the paper he received information about the allegations in 2019, almost a year after he left the party.

He said he was approached by an “intermediary who said he was looking for help for a group of young victims of Fritz’s predatory sexual behaviour”.

Herron said in one of the WhatsApp messages sent to him, the MEC swore at his alleged victims who turned him down.

“Besides swearing repeatedly at the woman when she doesn’t appear in his bedroom as ordered, Fritz repeatedly warns her that this will be the last time she will be accompanying him on a trip.”

Winde said alleged victims have been referred to an NGO that offers assistance to victims of sexual misconduct.

TimesLIVE