Ramaphosa to visit Sadc troops in Mozambique as part of 'working visit'

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit military troops in Mozambique as part of a working visit on Thursday.

The presidency said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa would participate in the 53rd commemoration of the assassination of Dr Eduardo Mondlane, the founder and first president of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo).

He was invited to the country by President Filipe Nyusi — with the two countries sharing relationship that is “cordial, fraternal and of a strategic nature”.

“The working visit will further deepen existing economic, political, cultural and social relations between the two countries. The working visit will also afford the leaders an opportunity to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further co-operate closely on multilateral issues,” the presidency said.

As part of the visit, said acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa will visit military troops who are part of the Sadc mission in Mozambique in his capacity as chair of the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security co-operation.

He will be accompanied by deputy international relations and co-operation minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini, and deputy defence and military veterans minister Thabang Makwetla.

