Politics

Ramaphosa to visit Sadc troops in Mozambique as part of 'working visit'

02 February 2022 - 20:44 By TimesLIVE
South African soldiers deployed in Mozambique.
South African soldiers deployed in Mozambique.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit military troops in Mozambique as part of a working visit on Thursday.

The presidency said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa would participate in the 53rd commemoration of the assassination of Dr Eduardo Mondlane, the founder and first president of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo).

He was invited to the country by President Filipe Nyusi — with the two countries sharing relationship that is “cordial, fraternal and of a strategic nature”.

“The working visit will further deepen existing economic, political, cultural and social relations between the two countries. The working visit will also afford the leaders an opportunity to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further co-operate closely on multilateral issues,” the presidency said.

As part of the visit, said acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa will visit military troops who are part of the Sadc mission in Mozambique in his capacity as chair of the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security co-operation.

He will be accompanied by deputy international relations and co-operation minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini, and deputy defence and military veterans minister Thabang Makwetla.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sadc leaders agree to extend Mozambique mission

Southern African Development Community (Sadc) bloc leaders have agreed to extend the deployment of troops in terrorist-ravaged Mozambique in an ...
News
3 weeks ago

Sadc leaders meet in Malawi to review Mozambique deployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Southern African Development Community heads of states are on Wednesday participating in an extraordinary summit in ...
News
3 weeks ago

We need to deal with terrorism in a co-ordinated way, say Ramaphosa and Kenyatta

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given assurances that should South Africa fall prey to a terrorist attack, the country is ready.
Politics
2 months ago

Soldiers in Mozambique were not fed rotten food, says defence force

The SANDF on Thursday denied claims that rotten rations were served to soldiers deployed in the Sadc mission in Mozambique.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics
  2. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  3. Advisory council split over support for basic income grant Politics
  4. Home comforts: suspended public works DG earns R3.3m as disciplinary drags on Politics
  5. ‘The DA became extremely toxic, that's why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi Politics

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...