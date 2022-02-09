Politics

‘The ANC has become a menace to society’ - EFF weighs in on July unrest report

09 February 2022 - 09:00
The army on patrol in Durban during the riots and looting in July 2021. File image.
The army on patrol in Durban during the riots and looting in July 2021. File image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The EFF has placed the blame on the ANC for the unrest and looting that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year, saying the party is a “menace to society”.

A 154-page report compiled by a panel of experts investigated the reasons behind the unrest. It was made public on Monday. 

The blame, said the report, must be shared with the executives because it failed to show leadership when it was needed most.

The EFF said the report reached the correct conclusion.

“Overall, the report has given substance to observations the EFF had already drawn regarding the riots. The ANC has become a menace to South African society and a key source of the July riots,” said the party.

From inadequate surveillance to ‘secret funds’ and ANC infighting: 10 revelations from July unrest report

A report into the July unrest was scathing of the state and its executive, saying its failings had created a fertile ground for mass unrest.
News
22 hours ago

The party said the report highlighted that the ANC is “incapable of governing SA”.

It questioned whether President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele knew about the riots ahead of time.

“A key question the country needed to know is whether the president and/or the minister of police knew about the planned riots and did nothing to stop them,” said the EFF. 

“This is important as it is the implication of the claims by former state security minister Ayandla Dlodlo. In our observation, Dlodlo misled the country about having provided intelligence products or information regarding the riots to the police. The minister seems to have repeated the same lies to the expert panel without providing evidence to back them up.”

Ayanda Dlodlo apologises to ANC for spat with Bheki Cele on July unrest

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has apologised to the ANC for her public spat with police minister Bheki Cele concerning the July unrest.
Politics
1 month ago

The EFF suggested the intelligence information Dlodlo alleged she wanted to share with Ramaphosa, but did not, never existed.

“The government anticipated protests to stop Zuma’s arrest. They did not anticipate that there would be riots following Zuma’s arrest. In essence, the government did not have an idea of the Mooi River Plaza closure, attacks on malls and the networks that carried these forward,” it said. 

The lack of inquiry into the Phoenix killings was, the party said, the “greatest weakness of the report”. 

The July unrest and looting resulted in 36 people losing their lives in the area.

LISTEN | 'We can't be shaken by racist small boys' — EFF SG as 'Kill the Boer' case begins

READ MORE

Government caught napping during July unrest despite warnings, expert panel finds

According to the report, it appeared that everyone in the country knew that something was brewing after Jacob Zuma’s arrest but intelligence ...
Politics
1 day ago

Hlaudi says Cyril must go for ‘sleeping on the job’

African Content Movement leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng has called for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of having failed in his ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Bonginkosi Khanyile says he will not be the scapegoat 'face of the riots'

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who is charged with inciting public violence during devastating riots that swept through KZN and Gauteng ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics
  4. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  5. Thrown to the wolves: how intelligence and police failed SA during July riots Politics

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song