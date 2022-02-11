WATCH | 'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Politicians react to Sona

Political parties had a range of reactions to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2022 state of the nation address on Thursday night.

Although members of the ANC highlighted key moments of his speech as positive and inspiring, other parties were more critical.

“Why is the president telling us about his shoes and his cheap suit?” said Julius Malema, leader of the EFF. Malema questioned what he feels is a lack of urgency to hire and procure locally, suggesting that this is where government budget should be directed.

“There’s good, there’s bad and then there’s stuff that’s just not ever going to happen,” said John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA.

Steenhuisen suggested that until we have reliable water, electricity and safety, we will not attract investment. Further, he felt that unless there is real implementation and action from Ramaphosa and his ministers, the ANC will be sitting at the next Sona with “very little to show for it”.

“The report made clear that the security cluster failed us, and the president went as far as to say the cabinet must be held responsible,” said Narend Singh, treasurer general of the IFP, in relation to the 2020 July unrest. He hopes that heads will roll.

