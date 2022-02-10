IN FULL | SA must 'pull itself back from the brink of despair': Ramaphosa

The expert panel said that if the violence has exposed anything it was the poverty and inequality that is the root cause of the desperation of the people of South Africa.

The expert panel found that Cabinet must take overall responsibility for the events of July 2021. This is a responsibility that we acknowledge and accept. We will, as recommended by the panel, develop and drive a national response plan to address the weaknesses that the panel has identified.

We will begin immediately by filling critical vacancies and addressing positions affected by suspensions in the State Security Agency and Crime Intelligence. We will soon be announcing leadership changes in a number of security agencies to strengthen our security structures.

The staffing of the public order policing unit of the South African Police Service will be brought to an appropriate level, with appropriate training courses in place.

The ongoing damage to and theft of economic infrastructure has damaged confidence and severely constrained economic growth, investment and job creation. At the same time, we need to confront the criminal gangs that invade construction sites and other business places to extort money from companies. This requires a focused and coordinated response.

Government has therefore established specialise multidisciplinary units to address economic sabotage, extortion at construction sites and vandalism of infrastructure.

We will make resources available to recruit and train an additional 12,000 new police personnel to ensure that the SAPS urgently gets the capacity it needs.

Another area of immediate attention will be the re-establishment of community policing forums to improve relations and coordination between local police and residents of the areas they serve.

It is clear from the observations of the expert panel that we need to take a more inclusive approach to assessing the threats to our country’s security and determining the necessary responses. I am calling on all South Africans through their various formations to participate in developing our National Security Strategy.

I will be approaching Parliament’s Presiding Officers to request that Parliament plays a key role in facilitating inclusive processes of consultation. The security services have been tasked by the National Security Council to urgently develop implementation plans that address the range of recommendations made by the expert panel. These measures will go a long way to address the serious concerns about the breakdown of law and order in society.

This year, we are intensifying the fight against gender-based violence and femicide through implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF and other measures to promote the empowerment of women. Earlier this month, I signed into law three new pieces of legislation, which has strengthened the criminal justice system, promoting accountability across the state and supporting survivors. The implementation of this legislation will go a long way to ensuring that cases are successfully prosecuted, that survivors are protected and that there are more effective deterrents in place.

We have made significant progress in reducing the backlog in DNA processing, reducing it from 210,000 exhibits in April 2021 to around 58,000 at present.

However, the fight against gender-based violence will never be won unless, as a society, we mobilise all formations and all citizens behind a sustained programme of social action.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has starkly demonstrated, a nation’s health is inextricably linked with its economic progress and social development. We will therefore continue with the work under way to ensure universal health coverage for everyone in South Africa, regardless of their ability to pay.

While public hearings on the National Health Insurance Bill are continuing in Parliament, much progress is being made in preparing for the introduction of NHI. More than 59-million people are registered in the Health Patient Registration System.

By September 2021, more than 56,000 additional health workers had been recruited and more than 46,000 community health workers integrated into the public health system.

For the last two years, the education of our children and young people has been severely disrupted. As we return to normal educational activity, we will work harder to ensure that all learners and students get the quality education they need and deserve.

Fellow South Africans, Government must work for the people. That is why our foremost priority is to build a capable, ethical and developmental state. We will soon be finalising a framework for the professionalisation of the public service. This will include tighter measures for recruitment of public servants, continuous professional development through the National School of Government and partnerships between state bodies, professional associations and universities. Lifestyle audits are already being implemented across the public service.

This year, we will continue with the implementation of the District Development Model. This Model brings all three spheres of government together with other social partners in every district to grow inclusive local economies and improve the lives of citizens. In particular, the DDM facilitates integrated planning and budgeting across spheres of government and improves integration of national projects at a district level.