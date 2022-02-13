The president understands the state of the nation, but where’s the action plan?

Ramaphosa had many admirable things to say in the Sona, but the government's record of lethargy bodes ill for implementation

After two years made incredibly hard by the pandemic, and 10 years of economic stagnation, President Cyril Ramaphosa used his state of the nation address to announce his focus on two pain points for the nation — the economy and corruption.



He promised “to leave no-one behind” in addressing unemployment, which, at 34.9%, is running at one of the highest rates in the world. ..