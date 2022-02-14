WATCH LIVE | Debate on Sona 2022
14 February 2022 - 14:06
Political parties are debating the state of the nation address (Sona) on Monday and Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised major changes in his speech last Thursday.
Political parties are debating the state of the nation address (Sona) on Monday and Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised major changes in his speech last Thursday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.