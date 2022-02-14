Politics

WATCH LIVE | Debate on Sona 2022

14 February 2022 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE

Political parties are debating the state of the nation address (Sona) on Monday and Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised major changes in his speech last Thursday.

READ MORE:

This year’s Sona was long but did it cover everything?

Cyril spoke for nearly two hours during Sona 2022, but how does it compare with his previous speeches?
News
23 hours ago

A Sona that even the World Bank can applaud

What was striking about the Sona was how much it resembled an obscure document SA agreed with the World Bank last year, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Ultra-cautious Ramaphosa ought to know there's no long game in politics

In his state of the nation address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook to implement the recommendations of the state capture commission, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

An emboldened Ramaphosa shops for a new team

Perhaps President Cyril Ramaphosa has deserved being labelled a wuss, given the number of times he has hesitated to take decisive action even in ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  3. NPA fast tracks search for new investigations chief Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022