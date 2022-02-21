More than 1,800 people sign One SA Movement’s petition to ‘stop parliament throwing away votes’
One SA Movement’s (OSA) petition to stop parliament “throwing votes away” in the next national elections has garnered more than 1,800 signatures.
The petition, shared by leader Mmusi Maimane, comes in the wake of the home affairs ministry’s Electoral Amendment Bill before parliament.
According to the movement, the bill states once independent candidates gain a certain number of votes in an election, any surplus votes will be discarded.
In 2020 the Constitutional Court gave parliament a deadline of June 2022 to make changes to the electoral system.
The court ordered the electoral legislation should be amended to allow independent candidates to stand for provincial legislatures and the National Assembly.
OSA said the bill means citizens could be discriminated against for their political choices.
“Hundreds of thousands of votes could be discarded in the next national election and elections to come. This offends the constitutional principles of fairness and equality and creates an unequal society where only some people’s votes count,” it said.
“We deserve an electoral system which guarantees every vote counts whether you vote for a political party or for an independent candidate. Never again should South Africans be stopped from exercising their democratic right to vote.”
The movement said the petition is to mobilise millions of South Africans to participate in the public participation process and to tell parliament they want an electoral system that guarantees every vote will count.
Parliament must work to make sure these reforms are ready by 2024OSA leader Mmusi Maimane
Maimane said the proposed bill is unconstitutional, discards votes, is inherently unfair and is not in the spirit of a Constitutional Court judgment.
“OSA will seek clarity from the Electoral Commission on the logistics of this stage. The nation needs to be assured that the will of the court is not subverted through delays and they will be ready to run an election on time by 2024 if the consultation process is carried out,” he said.
“We do not want another commission to determine whether the 2024 national election will be free and fair because parliament dragged its feet and threatens the legitimacy of the national election.”
Maimane said parliament must work to honour human dignity and agency.
“Parliament must work to honour the highest court in the land. Parliament must work to make sure these reforms are ready by 2024.”
