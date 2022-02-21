More than 1,800 people sign One SA Movement’s petition to ‘stop parliament throwing away votes’

One SA Movement’s (OSA) petition to stop parliament “throwing votes away” in the next national elections has garnered more than 1,800 signatures.

The petition, shared by leader Mmusi Maimane, comes in the wake of the home affairs ministry’s Electoral Amendment Bill before parliament.

According to the movement, the bill states once independent candidates gain a certain number of votes in an election, any surplus votes will be discarded.

In 2020 the Constitutional Court gave parliament a deadline of June 2022 to make changes to the electoral system.

The court ordered the electoral legislation should be amended to allow independent candidates to stand for provincial legislatures and the National Assembly.