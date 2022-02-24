KZN looking to green energy to revitalise economy: Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal has always positioned itself for alternative energy generation, premier Sihle Zikalala said during his state of the province address on Thursday.

The persistent energy shortage resulting in load-shedding has been stifling economic prospects and the provincial government is taking steps to secure its energy supply.

“The executive council has established a team to work on alternative energy generation, including working with municipalities to fast-track energy generation,” he said.

The team is led by economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay and comprises transport and community safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni, Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka and human settlements and public works MEC Jomo Sibiya.

The team will provide quarterly reports.

The department of mineral resources and energy has approved the appointment of service providers to undertake a study to develop a provincial integrated electrification master plan.