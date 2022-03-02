How Agrizzi’s little black book could be the undoing of Mokonyane

“The finding is, therefore, that Bosasa did make monthly payments of R50,000 to Mokonyane over a certain period and those payments had no lawful basis or cause.

“While Mokonyane denied receiving Christmas hampers of alcohol, meat and other beverages from Bosasa, the evidence strongly suggests the contrary. In this regard, Ms Thomas [Mokonyane’s personal assistant] confirmed she would liaise with Mokonyane’s sister about the arrival of items,” Zondo stated.

He said testimony of other witnesses corroborated the evidence that “Christmas” deliveries were made to Mokonyane on instruction by Bosasa executives.

Zondo said from evidence presented by witnesses at the inquiry, Agrizzi had requested that certain links between Bosasa and Mokonyane should be hidden.

“The insistence on hiding the link with Bosasa points to the arrangement being corrupt ,” he wrote.

Zondo said though Mokonyane denied Agrizzi’s evidence, the testimony was “was detailed and his evidence as to his role in signing off on this expenditure was consistent with the position he held in Bosasa”.

“Considering the foregoing analysis there were clearly extensive attempts by Bosasa and its leaders, through forms of inducement and gain, to influence Mokonyane in her position as a member of the national executive, the provincial executive and office bearer in organs of state,” Zondo wrote.

He said on the assessment of the evidence “when contrasted with Mokonyane’s bare denial, there is a sufficient basis for a finding that the facts as testified to by Agrizzi are established”.

“Agrizzi ascribed to Watson as the reason given by him for the conferral of extensive benefits by Bosasa on Mokonyane … that ‘she has a lot of clout’ and ‘we need her support for protection from the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) investigation, the Hawks and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority].