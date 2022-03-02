Politics

‘Watson believed he was totally bulletproof with Zuma on his side’ — Zondo report

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
02 March 2022 - 06:28
The late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.
The late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The late former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson thought that with former president Jacob Zuma by his side, he was invincible. This is according to the third volume of the Zondo commission report into state capture released on Tuesday.

The report has detailed how Zuma met Watson, who died in a car crash in 2019, on several occasions to discuss “shutting down the Hawks investigation into Bosasa”.

According to Bosasa whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi, Watson met Zuma through Zukiswa Madonga, a woman who ran a lodge in East London and with whom he had a good relationship.

Madonga was introduced to Watson by one of the Bosasa directors, Thandi Makoko.

It was not long after the meetings that Agrizzi received an instruction to “top up the limit on Makoko’s credit card so that she could buy dresses for Madonga,” reads the report.

Subsequently, Watson met Zuma at his Forest Town home in Johannesburg in 2009. Though Agrizzi took Watson to Zuma’s house, he did not participate in the meeting.

The report says that meetings took place at the Bosasa office park in Krugersdorp where high-profile people were introduced to the directors. Guests were taken on a tour of the building in what Agrizzi called a “4.5 hour long smokes and mirrors exercise”.

Fraud, corruption, money-laundering: Zondo lists more names for 'further investigation'

The 900-page Zondo commission report on Bosasa contains a long list of those who should be investigated for organised crime, corruption and fraud.
Politics
8 hours ago

Some meetings took place at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead shortly after the compound made headlines.

“The purpose of this visit was to discuss shutting down the Hawks investigation into Bosasa. During this meeting, Watson asked Zuma to call (former Hawks head Anwa) Dramat to tell him to shut down the matter. At the time, Dramat was avoiding (Nomvula) Mokonyane,” reads the report.

In a later meeting between Watson, Agrizzi and former correctional services head Linda Mti, Watson told Mti that he should tell former acting prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba that “he was waiting for her to make a move in the process to shut the Bosasa investigation down”.

Watson referred to Jiba as the “president’s person”.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“Agrizzi was also present at a meeting at Mti’s house during which Watson spoke to Zuma on the telephone. During this call, Watson handed the telephone to Mti saying ‘your boss wants to speak to you’.

“Agrizzi recalled Mti taking the phone and speaking in either Xhosa or Zulu and when he was about to finish, he said in English: 'I am ready to be deployed'.”

The report states that during the morning meetings at Bosasa, Watson often praised Zuma.

“Agrizzi commented that Watson believed that he was ‘totally bulletproof’ with Zuma on his side,” reads the report.

READ MORE:

Zondo says there is 'prima facie' evidence of corruption against Nomvula Mokonyane

Judge Raymond Zondo has called for the criminal prosecution of disgraced former communications minister and ANC stalwart Nomvula Mokonyane.
Politics
9 hours ago

Corruption charges must follow Bosasa's funding of former ANC MP Vincent Smith: Zondo

Judge Raymond Zondo has recommended that corruption charges be investigated against former ANC MP Vincent Smith after Bosasa allegedly paid R600,000 ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Zuma likely broke the law by getting Bosasa 'gratifications': Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma “accepted gratification” from controversial state contractor Bosasa, which “held and sought to obtain contracts with ...
Politics
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  3. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics
  4. Character Bosasa-nation: how Watson cosied up to JZ, Mantashe and more Politics
  5. Cele vs Sitole: ‘Two bulls in the kraal trying to do the same job’ Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA