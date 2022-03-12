‘He has done his job with excellence’: Gungubele on Zondo’s appointment

In response to EFF criticism of the decision, Gungubele said his boss had exercised his presidential prerogative.

“It is unfortunate that in SA we have some parties which are, in my view, very sickly,” he said.

“The most disappointing thing is when you have got parties that have got an opportunity on the panel, expressed their views and the president exercises his authority based on them in that collective saying that they are all appointable, and then go and insult in the streets.”

Gungubele said Zondo was the right man for the job. “He was a judge in the labour sector, delivered judgments and is respected in the entire community and the judiciary. So we prefer to leave that matter where it is.

“The president has nominated a woman to be the deputy chief justice, who in my view is still young, and we need to leave the matter there because the president has exercised his discretion.”

TimesLIVE