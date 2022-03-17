×

Politics

Preparations begin for Prince Misuzulu’s coronation as Zulu king

17 March 2022 - 14:14 By TimesLIVE
Preparations for the coronation of Prince Misuzulu will be handled by a committee, says the Zulu nation's traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

“Our nation once again has a king on the throne,” a jubilant Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Thursday, as he welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s formal recognition of Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as the new Zulu monarch.

Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, said preparations will now begin for his coronation.

A great burden has been lifted from the Zulu nation and we are able now to move forward.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi

“A great burden has been lifted from the Zulu nation and we are able now to move forward. We appreciate the president’s wisdom and prudence as the matter of succession was brought before him, and we wish to thank the president, as well as the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, for approaching this matter with the utmost respect and fairness.

“His Majesty the king has been fulfilling the duties of his late father with the full support of his subjects. It is necessary, however, that the de facto recognition of the king be formalised through the de jure process so that His Majesty may formally begin his reign,” said Buthelezi.

His succession comes after the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, in March 2021 and that of his mother, the Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, in April last year.

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma congratulated Prince Misuzulu on his official recognition as the King of AmaZulu by the presidency. 

“The legal recognition by President Ramaphosa is in terms of the law, section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act and marks an important milestone in the history of the AmaZulu nation,” she said.

On behalf of the department and the traditional leadership sector in our country, we convey our sincere best wishes to His Majesty and the royal family on his official recognition. We look forward to strengthening the role of this important institution of traditional leadership collaboratively.”

Buthelezi said preparations for the coronation, “as appropriate and traditionally done”, will be handled by a committee that will be convened. 

“We wish to thank the Zulu nation for displaying such patience and unity in a difficult time of loss. Our nation once again has a king on the throne. Let us rally in support of our monarch and celebrate this moment of victory. As His Majesty begins his reign, may his people stand united.”

TimesLIVE

