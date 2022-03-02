News

All should hail the Zulu king, judge rules

Judge Isaac Madondo has quashed the seeds of discontent from rival prince and princesses in the royal family

02 March 2022 - 19:34 By TANIA BROUGHTON

KwaZulu-Natal acting judge president Isaac Madondo, in a two-hour long ruling on Wednesday, put paid to any claims of a real “division” in the Zulu royal family over who should take the throne.

And by giving painstaking detail on the customary process involved in succession, he almost certainly put paid to any appeals against his judgment...

