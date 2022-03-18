DA seeks answers after Sedibeng mayor refuses to use R700k Merc

The Gauteng Legislature has been informed that Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka is refusing to use a brand new Mercedes-Benz worth almost R700,000 that was purchased for her official use.

In a written reply to questions posed by the DA, MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile said: “According to the executive mayor, the car was not bought according to specification.”

Maile said the vehicle — a Mercedes-Benz GLB (X247) — was bought for Maloka after all the relevant processes had been followed.

“The vehicle was brand new, procured under the National Treasury Transversal Contract RT- 57-2019/2022 from Mercedes-Benz SA, and in accordance with the cost containment regulations 2019 (Gazette 42517 of June 2019,” Maile said.

The total cost of the car was R696,611.