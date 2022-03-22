×

Politics

'Part-time minister' Lindiwe Sisulu’s attendance at MK event draws mixed reactions

22 March 2022 - 10:21
Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is facing criticism after attending an event hosted by Umkhonto we Sizwe veterans in Ekurhuleni, where she spoke about SA’s laws.

Sisulu attended the MK veterans’ national conference build-up programme event over the weekend. Issues tabled at the event included the need to speedily address the welfare of veterans, access to adequate housing and rightful recognition of the disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association.

In her address, Sisulu suggested that certain SA laws should be re-evaluated, saying some do not cater for all South Africans.

Speaking in isiZulu, Sisulu said black veterans were treated differently from their white counterparts who fought in the second world war, and that needed to change.

“White soldiers left the country to go and fight in World War 2 and upon their return received houses from the then president without going to parliament to plead for them. Yet, with us, we have to ask.

“Our laws need to be changed and be fit for purpose. We need to make sure that it serves all South Africans because now, it is one-sided. We have been crying for our land and still nothing has changed,” said Sisulu.

She also said it was time for women to lead and occupy strategic positions.

Attempts to get additional comment from Sisulu on her attendance at the event were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included once received.

Sisulu’s attendance and address drew mixed reactions from many who said she should have instead spoken about what she had achieved in the portfolios she had occupied since “the dawn of democracy”.

Others criticised Sisulu’s record since taking over the tourism portfolio, saying she was a “part-time” minister and “full-time CIC” of the disbanded veterans association.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

