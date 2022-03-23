Auditor-general flags issues in Covid-19 vaccination procurement, logistics

When the procurement process began, the department approached the Treasury indicating it would apply for a deviation. “Initially they had a deviation for the logistics. However, after a while they then issued a tender for the logistics.”

Looking at the deviation for the procurement of the vaccines, Musisinyani said: “We are raising possible non-compliance that we noted related to tax matters. Our findings relating to the logistics is that when they put out the tender, we noticed that they did not include subcontracting criteria as required by the regulation to ensure that bidders have guidance on how the subcontracting will be dealt with. This resulted in bidders using their own judgment on subcontracting.”

Initially, the department had intended to award the contract to one service provider but it did not include criteria that clearly stated that should the winning bidder not be able to deliver the services, the tender could be awarded to the second-highest bidder.

“Unfortunately, due to the different changes, management decided to award the bid to more than one supplier and on our side we requested evidence on the thought process that led them to that decision. The evidence was not provided.”

The AG’s office made an observation that price negotiations were not performed with the appointed second-highest scoring bidder.

“The second bidder had prices significantly higher than the winning bidder, so we raised that they needed to negotiate with the second bidder to reduce the prices.”

She added that possible collusive bidding was not identified by the bid evaluation committee. “We said the department should go back and relook at possible collusive bidding that could have taken place. The recommendation we raised with the department was that it needs to ensure that the supply chain management processes are done by the supply chain management unit itself.”