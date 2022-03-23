×

Politics

WATCH | DA MP takes aim at Nathi Mthethwa for 'sleeping' in parliament

23 March 2022 - 14:00
Nathi Mthethwa was apparently sleeping in parliament.
Image: Screenshot

DA MP Leon Schreiber has lambasted arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa for apparently falling asleep during the debate on Human Rights Day in parliament.

The debate focused on entrenching the culture of human rights in the fight against racism, xenophobia and related intolerances.

Schreiber shared a video of Mthethwa, saying: “Here is a member of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa’s poverty cabinet, Nathi Mthethwa, fast asleep during a session of parliament.

“The DA’s motion of no confidence in this cabinet has never been more urgent.”

According to Schreiber, Mthethwa fell asleep again after an hour.

“An hour later and he’s fallen asleep again. The perfect metaphor for Ramaphosa’s cabinet.”

Attempts to obtain comment from Mthethwa’s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included once received.

Speaking in parliament, Mthethwa condemned the attack on renowned artist Esther Mahlangu.

He said the attack was “stupid and self-hate” and called on South Africans to show ubuntu.

“Today, let’s call on all South Africans to recall their ubuntu. The attack on Dr Mahlangu was stupid and self-hate. I spoke to her earlier and she is strong. All of us, as MPs, must have her in our thoughts and prayers.”

