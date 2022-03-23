WATCH | DA MP takes aim at Nathi Mthethwa for 'sleeping' in parliament

DA MP Leon Schreiber has lambasted arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa for apparently falling asleep during the debate on Human Rights Day in parliament.

The debate focused on entrenching the culture of human rights in the fight against racism, xenophobia and related intolerances.

Schreiber shared a video of Mthethwa, saying: “Here is a member of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa’s poverty cabinet, Nathi Mthethwa, fast asleep during a session of parliament.

“The DA’s motion of no confidence in this cabinet has never been more urgent.”