WATCH | ‘Sleep tiger’ Gwede Mantashe enjoys shut-eye in parliament

According to Malatsi, the minister “dug deep to be energetic”.

“He was struggling earlier,” he said.

Mantashe's spokesperson Nathi Shabangu told TimesLIVE the minister had "participated fully" during the session.

“On the day the video was taken the minister was scheduled to answer oral questions in the National Assembly as part of government’s responsibility and commitment to accountability.

“Minister Mantashe responded to questions directed to him and the department by MPs, including supplementary questions. The minister participated fully in the proceedings of the National Assembly on the day.”

Mantashe is not the first cabinet minister to be caught apparently enjoying his sleep in parliament this week.

A video of arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa apparently falling asleep during a sitting was also circulated on social media

DA MP Leon Schreiber shared the video of Mthethwa, saying: “Here is a member of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa’s poverty cabinet, Nathi Mthethwa, fast asleep during a session of parliament.

“The DA’s motion of no confidence in this cabinet has never been more urgent.”