×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'I should be allowed to buy as much petrol as I want if I can afford it' — what you said about fuel rationing

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
26 March 2022 - 12:00
Rationing fuel is among the proposals to curb the impact of high oil prices. File photo.
Rationing fuel is among the proposals to curb the impact of high oil prices. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on a proposal to ration the amount of fuel sold to motorists to cushion the blow of surging oil prices.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time earlier this month after a R1.46 increase, but there have been fears of a much steeper increase in months to come, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine leading to a higher crude oil price and concerns about supplies. 

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) predicts the price of fuel could increase next month by about R2/l for petrol and more than R3/l for diesel.

Department of mineral resources and energy deputy director-general Tseliso Maqubela told lawmakers in Cape Town that several proposals were being explored to try to limit the impact of high oil prices.

“We are part of the global energy supply chain and therefore we are affected.  Possible mitigation measures would be stricter enforcement of speed limits, encouraging working from home, limits on diesel quotas exported and the possibility of limiting the amount of fuel per motorist,” he said on Tuesday.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane called on government to freeze the fuel price and “suspend fuel levies” to protect South Africans from inflation.

Maqubela told a parliament portfolio committee that working from home should be considered an option. 

“We need to ask whether everyone needs to be driving if they can afford to, and have the tools of the trade, to work from home. These are things that have to be considered because we are in a war situation. Though we are not involved we are affected,” said Maqubela.  

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the proposal to ration fuel.

Most people, 65%, did not agree with rationing, saying they should have the freedom to buy as much petrol as they want if they can afford it.

Almost a third, 29%, said the increase would sting, while 6% said the rising fuel price would not affect them.

The debate continued on social media.

Phelile P Phelile suggested the solution is “working from home and remote schooling”, while Dianne Hamlyn called it “ridiculous”.

“Not all people require the same amount of petrol at any given time and what about emergencies?” she added.

Rajiv Singh said “government must reduce levies and taxes”.

READ MORE

POLL | Do you agree with a fuel ration to cushion the impact of rising oil prices?

Do you agree with the proposal to limit how much petrol you can buy?
News
1 week ago

Fuel price cap and rationing mulled by government to cut costs

SA may introduce a price cap and ration the amount of fuel sold to motorists to mitigate the impact of rising oil prices stemming from the war in ...
News
1 week ago

Running on empty? Top tips to trim your budget as cost of living soars

SURVIVING THE CRUNCH: South Africans are desperate to cut expenses. Here are the do’s and don’ts
News
1 week ago

Beers and boot jols: Harare motorists cope with hours-long fuel queues

From packing water bottles, playing music loudly in their cars and drinking a few beers while waiting for their turn at the fuel pump, motorists ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  2. Budget cuts for SANDF place SA’s ‘sovereignty under threat’ Politics
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe