'I should be allowed to buy as much petrol as I want if I can afford it' — what you said about fuel rationing

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on a proposal to ration the amount of fuel sold to motorists to cushion the blow of surging oil prices.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time earlier this month after a R1.46 increase, but there have been fears of a much steeper increase in months to come, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine leading to a higher crude oil price and concerns about supplies.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) predicts the price of fuel could increase next month by about R2/l for petrol and more than R3/l for diesel.

Department of mineral resources and energy deputy director-general Tseliso Maqubela told lawmakers in Cape Town that several proposals were being explored to try to limit the impact of high oil prices.

“We are part of the global energy supply chain and therefore we are affected. Possible mitigation measures would be stricter enforcement of speed limits, encouraging working from home, limits on diesel quotas exported and the possibility of limiting the amount of fuel per motorist,” he said on Tuesday.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane called on government to freeze the fuel price and “suspend fuel levies” to protect South Africans from inflation.

Maqubela told a parliament portfolio committee that working from home should be considered an option.

“We need to ask whether everyone needs to be driving if they can afford to, and have the tools of the trade, to work from home. These are things that have to be considered because we are in a war situation. Though we are not involved we are affected,” said Maqubela.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the proposal to ration fuel.

Most people, 65%, did not agree with rationing, saying they should have the freedom to buy as much petrol as they want if they can afford it.

Almost a third, 29%, said the increase would sting, while 6% said the rising fuel price would not affect them.