×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Four Saftu national office bearers suspended

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
27 March 2022 - 09:09
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim were central to the establishment of Saftu as an alternative to Cosatu after a political battle within the ANC-aligned federation that saw Numsa expelled for refusing to continue backing the ruling party. File photo.
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim were central to the establishment of Saftu as an alternative to Cosatu after a political battle within the ANC-aligned federation that saw Numsa expelled for refusing to continue backing the ruling party. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) on Saturday confirmed that it had suspended four of its national office bearers . 

The trade union said in a statement that it would hold a media briefing on Sunday at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg to communicate decisions made during its national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on Saturday.

TimesLIVE understands that the four suspensions included the president, second deputy president, national treasurer and the deputy general secretary.

“The motion passed with 28 votes versus two and 11 abstained. Numsa did not vote because they are not in good standing,” said the source.

The Sunday Times reported that a bitter falling out between erstwhile labour allies Zwelinzima Vavi and Irvin Jim appeared to be the cause of the ructions in the five-year-old Saftu last week.

Vavi, who is general secretary of the federation, told the Sunday Times that Jim — head of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) — was behind the “trumped-up charges” that his Saftu colleagues have cited as reasons to suspend him.

Vavi, former general secretary of the Cosatu trade union federation, said his relationship with Jim soured after the Saftu leadership rejected his plea to endorse the Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party (SRWP), which was launched by Numsa to contest the 2019 elections. Numsa is a Saftu affiliate.

Jim and Vavi were close allies at Cosatu before they were both expelled in 2015, after which Saftu was launched. Before his departure from Cosatu, Vavi was accused of, among other things, having abused a union credit card to pay for flights for his wife and ex-wife.

The divisions between Vavi and Jim were laid bare last week when messages exchanged in a WhatsApp group were leaked.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Saftu's 'misbehaviour' allegations against Zwelinzima Vavi are around him carrying a gun to meetings

As Saftu's general secretary continues to fight for his position, it has emerged that one of the “misbehaviour” charges he is facing is an accusation ...
Politics
4 days ago

Q&A with Numsa boss Irvin Jim on fallout with Saftu boss Zwelinzima Vavi

After Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi confirmed there was a “big fallout” between him and Numsa counterpart Irvin Jim, TimesLIVE spoke to the ...
Politics
6 days ago

'His leadership has produced more unemployment, poverty & inequality': Zwelinzima Vavi calls on Cyril Ramaphosa to resign

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) leader made the call after the latest GDP figures.
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  2. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  3. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. Budget cuts for SANDF place SA’s ‘sovereignty under threat’ Politics

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe