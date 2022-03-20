Cartoon
DA focuses on ‘side issues’ as Mbali Ntuli joins exodus of black talent from party
20 March 2022 - 00:00
While DA leader John Steenhuisen and the party's leadership mount a court application to challenge an “irrational and unreasonable” extension of the state of disaster in SA, the exodus of black talent continues unabated in the party. ..
