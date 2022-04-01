Three months on, parliament full of mosquitoes, 'lethal' gas, melted metal and 30mm cracks

“Nothing destroys like fire. That beautiful building, it's all gone.”

These were the shocked words of a senior ANC MP on Friday after engineers presented their initial assessment of damage caused by the fire at parliament in Cape Town that broke out on January 2.

Peace Mabe, co-chair of the joint standing committee on financial management of parliament was reacting to a presentation by Christo Beukes, the programme manager.

Beukes works for the Coega Development Corporation, which has been appointed by the public works and infrastructure department to assess the fire damage and develop a renovation plan.