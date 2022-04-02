IN PICTURES: Inside the ANC Mpumalanga elective conference

There were cheers of jubilation and celebration at the ANC elective conference in Mpumalanga on Saturday as new leadership was elected for the province, including president Cyril Ramaphosa's backer Mandla Ndlovu being elected as the new provincial chairperson.

The conference went ahead after an urgent court interdict to halt it was dismissed.

Two ANC members in the province rushed to the high court in Pretoria on Thursday asking to declare as unlawful a few procedural matters that preceded the conference, including the dissolution of the provincial executive committee by the ANC national working committee claiming the structure had no such powers.

At the conference, Ndlovu defeated Lucky Ndinisa with 440 of the 718 votes.

Ndovu's faction, dubbed Focus, made a clean sweep as they won all five positions being contested.

Speedy Mashilo was elected deputy chairperson with 505 votes, beating David Nhlabathi who got 209 votes.

Muzi Chirwa was chosen as provincial secretary with 487 votes, and his opponent Pat Ngomane received 224 votes.

Lindiwe Ntshalintshali was elected deputy provincial secretary of Mpumalanga with 458 votes. Though on the Focus slate, Ntshalintshali does not support Ramaphosa and is a staunch ally of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Murder accused Mandla Msibi was elected Mpumalanga provincial treasurer in absentia. He is affected by the step aside rule due to his ongoing case.

Here's are some images from inside the conference: