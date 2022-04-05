WATCH LIVE | Ministers unpack latest Covid-19 regulations
05 April 2022 - 13:32
Ministers are briefing the media to unpack the end of the state of disaster and the address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.