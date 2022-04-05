×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ministers unpack latest Covid-19 regulations

05 April 2022 - 13:32 By TimesLIVE

Ministers are briefing the media to unpack the end of the state of disaster and the address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hospitality and tourism sector applauds end of state of disaster but says travel restrictions must also go

The tourism and hospitality sector has welcomed the end of the state of disaster but says remaining regulations will harm businesses.
News
2 hours ago

Bye bye disaster, hello ‘freedom’!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repealed the state of disaster, but some measures will remain for 30 days
News
16 hours ago

Rules for initiation schools, old age homes, public transport fall away: Ramaphosa

The Covid-19 regulations which were in place in schools, initiation schools, old age homes and on public transport fall away as of Tuesday.
News
16 hours ago

Covid-19 regulations: These restrictions will remain for now

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the national state of disaster would end at midnight - but some restrictions would remain and ...
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  2. Blow for David Mabuza as Ramaphosa’s backers snatch ANC Mpumalanga Politics
  3. ‘Keep our tax affairs a secret,’ ANC tells Sars Politics
  4. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return