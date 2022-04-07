'We will not condone any form of criminality': Ramaphosa on Diepsloot tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the flare-up of violence in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, saying SA will not tolerate any form of criminality.

This comes after rolling protests this week and the murder of Mbodazwe Elvis Nyathi in a mob attack on Wednesday night by a group going door-to-door demanding to check residents’ passports and identity documents.

“Any form of criminality that results in the death of anyone is not acceptable and we will take action to deal with it,” said Ramaphosa.

The killing came just hours after police minister Bheki Cele visited the area to address community members protesting against the high crime rate in Diepsloot, which they allege is being committed by illegal foreigners.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2022 Heads of Mission Conference on Thursday, Ramaphosa told journalists the government was keeping a close eye on the situation unfolding in Diepsloot.

“The minister was there yesterday and he helped to calm the situation. We are continuing to keep a very close eye and also engaging with various members of the community because we don’t want that situation to turn into an ugly one,” he said.

“So we are consulting on all sides, [with] the people who live there in Diepsloot, and also listening very closely to their concerns. But we will not condone any criminality.”