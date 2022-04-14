×

Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | SA's political shift to racial & ethnic tribalism

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
14 April 2022 - 18:54
The panellists warn that the divisions caused by racial and ethnic identity politics create division in a way that is reminiscent of apartheid race divisions
Image: Sunday Times

Racial politics and the rise of ethnic pride are on the agenda for the Sunday Times Politics Weekly this week.

Recently, a new organisation, purportedly standing for the rights of coloured people, or the 'brown people', as it put it, Cape Forum, was announced. It was met with scepticism from many quarters. We look at the question of group identity, specifically so-called coloured identity, as part of our national conversation.

Join the discussion: 

Joining our host, Mike Siluma, are journalist, academic and author of “Too White to be Coloured, Too Coloured to be Black”, Ismail Lagardien, and long-time social and labour activist and former deputy general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers, Karl Cloete.

The panel untangles racial politics, the feeling of othering that the coloured community in SA is subject to, the danger of ethnic and racial tribalism, and the undeniable decline of nonracialism as a form of popular thinking in SA. 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

