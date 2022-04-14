PODCAST | SA's political shift to racial & ethnic tribalism

Joining our host, Mike Siluma, are journalist, academic and author of “Too White to be Coloured, Too Coloured to be Black”, Ismail Lagardien, and long-time social and labour activist and former deputy general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers, Karl Cloete.



The panel untangles racial politics, the feeling of othering that the coloured community in SA is subject to, the danger of ethnic and racial tribalism, and the undeniable decline of nonracialism as a form of popular thinking in SA.

