PODCAST | SA's political shift to racial & ethnic tribalism
Racial politics and the rise of ethnic pride are on the agenda for the Sunday Times Politics Weekly this week.
Recently, a new organisation, purportedly standing for the rights of coloured people, or the 'brown people', as it put it, Cape Forum, was announced. It was met with scepticism from many quarters. We look at the question of group identity, specifically so-called coloured identity, as part of our national conversation.
Joining our host, Mike Siluma, are journalist, academic and author of “Too White to be Coloured, Too Coloured to be Black”, Ismail Lagardien, and long-time social and labour activist and former deputy general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers, Karl Cloete.
The panel untangles racial politics, the feeling of othering that the coloured community in SA is subject to, the danger of ethnic and racial tribalism, and the undeniable decline of nonracialism as a form of popular thinking in SA.
